Stand with Ukraine in the fight against evil | Garry Kasparov

Ukraine is on the front line of a war between freedom and tyranny, says chess grandmaster and human rights advocate Garry Kasparov.

In this blistering call to action, he traces Vladimir Putin's rise to power and details his own path from chess world champion to pro-democracy activist in Russia.

His message is a challenge to global leaders to rise in support of Ukraine -- and to choose life and love over death and hatred.

"The price of stopping a dictator always goes up with every delay and every hesitation," he says.

"Meeting evil halfway is still a victory for evil."