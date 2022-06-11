US Gas Prices Explained Final

With summer travel beginning in the US, drivers are confronting eye watering gas prices.

Nationwide, the average price of a gallon has risen to nearly $5.

In at least ten states it’s higher than that already.

In California, it’s above $6.

Adjusted for inflation, national prices are still lower than at some periods in the past.

But that’s little comfort to people filling up at the pump, many of whom have taken to social media to share prices in their area.

So what’s causing the rise in gas prices?

Storyful’s explainer breaks down what's causing the rise in gas prices into bite-size pieces.

Reporting by Samuel Oakford.