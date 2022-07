A vision of sustainable housing for all of humanity | Vishaan Chakrabarti

By 2100, the UN estimates that the world's population will grow to just over 11 billion people.

Architect Vishaan Chakrabarti wants us to start thinking about how we'll house all these people -- and how new construction can fight climate change rather than make it worse.

In this visionary talk, Chakrabarti proposes a "Goldilocks" solution to sustainable housing that exists in the sweet spot between single-family homes and towering skyscrapers.