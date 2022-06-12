Courage Within the Quiet Mind

One of my favorite inspiring books is called "The Quiet Mind".

This valuable little book contains wisdom from White Eagle, a spiritual mentor who shared his teachings with Grace Cooke in 1936 in England.

Here is one of my favorite quotes from this book: "You are spirit, you are immortal, you are a radiant being, a child of God!

Live in your spirit and allow nothing to bind or limit you." When I read these powerful words, a tiny voice inside implores " Please God, help me to live this truth."Sometimes instead of feeling courageous, powerful and free our personal selves may be clouded with fear and forget that life offers infinite positive opportunities and creative solutions.

We may feel stuck in the past or nervous about the future rather than hopeful and free from limits, as White Eagle suggests, but there is hope.