Clara Sola Movie

Clara Sola Movie Trailer HD - US Release Date: July 1, 2022 Starring: Wendy Chinchilla Araya, Daniel Castañeda Rincón, Ana Julia Porras Espinoza, Flor María Vargas Chavez Directed By: Nathalie Álvarez Mesén Synopsis: In a remote village in Costa Rica, Clara, a 36-year-old woman, takes off on a journey to break free from social and religious conventions and become the master of her sexuality and newfound powers.