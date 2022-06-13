Amber Heard Says She Doesn’t ‘Blame’ Jury for Siding With Johnny Depp

Amber Heard Says She Doesn’t ‘Blame’ , Jury for Siding With Johnny Depp.

CNN reports after her defamation trial with former husband Johnny Depp, .

CNN reports after her defamation trial with former husband Johnny Depp, .

Amber Heard is speaking out in her first interview since the trial closed.

Though both Heard and Depp were found liable in the lawsuit, .

The jury decided to award more damages to Depp.

Heard says she understands the verdict.

I don’t blame them.

I actually understand.

, Amber Heard, in an interview with NBC News, via CNN.

He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him.

, Amber Heard, in an interview with NBC News, via CNN.

He’s a fantastic actor.

, Amber Heard, in an interview with NBC News, via CNN.

Heard exclaimed that she doesn't “care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home...".

I don’t presume the average person should know those things.

, Amber Heard, in an interview with NBC News, via CNN