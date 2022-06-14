Truss: No reason for EU action over our NI Protocol changes

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss claims there is "no reason" for the EU to take action over the UK's proposed changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol as they "don't make the EU any worse off".

She says the alterations they are making are legal because the Protocol "undermines" the Good Friday Agreement and are aimed at making sure the people of N.

Ireland get the same tax "benefits" as the rest of the UK.

