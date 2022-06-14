Lord Geidt: Reasonable to think PM broke ministerial code

The Prime Minister's own Ethics Adviser Lord Geidt tells the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee that it is "reasonable" to think the PM might have broken the ministerial code because he paid a fixed penalty notice for lockdown breaches.

He suggests that the fine issued by the Met Police means Boris Johnson could be seen as "not meeting the overarching duty of the ministerial code of complying with the law".

Report by Edwardst.

