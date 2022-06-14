Big Media Hosts & Democrats Turn on Biden & Talk of Replacing Him | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Democrats and the media turning on Joe Biden for causing record high inflation, Karine Jean-Pierre being stumped by Peter Doocy, Don Lemon questioning Biden running in 2024, and Joe Scarborough lying to his viewers.

Mainstream media and prominent Democrats are finally waking up to Biden’s approval rating hitting record lows.

It wasn’t long ago that Biden was bragging about stocks hitting record highs.

Will he also own the recent stock market crash?

Peter Doocy stumped White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre by asking this same question.

She also credited the American rescue plan with creating massive job growth, but refused to blame it for any inflation.

Even CNN host Don Lemon was pushing back on Karine Jean-Pierre questioning if there should even be a Biden reelection campaign in 2024.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and guest Steven Rattner resorted to praising Joe Manchin for preventing the build back better bill from passing which would have made inflation even worse.

Scarborough of course doesn’t tell his viewers that a few months ago he was discussing what Democrats had to do to pass the legislation.

More Democrats like Steve Simeonidis and AOC are openly questioning if there should be a Biden 2024 reelection campaign.

With so much dissent, will Biden make it through his first term?