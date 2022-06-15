Emotional Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput On 2 Years Of Him Passing Away
Actress and ex-girlfriend of Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty took to her social media to share an emotional post for the actor 2 years after his passing away.

