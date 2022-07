Brits bask in Bournemouth heatwave

Today is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far, as scores of Brits make the most of the temperatures by basking in the afternoon heat on Bournemouth beach, The Met Office has issued a warning for Friday and Saturday as the mercury is expected to exceed 30 degrees celcius.

Report by Brooksl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn