EU refuses to rule out suspending Brexit trade deal

Maroš Šefčovič told Euronews the latest bill from London is "illegal", "not a serious offer" and threatens the EU's single market.
Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Kyle says the government is "acting like a wrecking ball" to its own Brexit trade deal,..
A move by the British government to rip up post-Brexit trade arrangements in Northern Ireland is "illegal and unrealistic", the..