Joe Burrow, Winnie the Pooh and Horns Down on Today's SI Feed

Joe Burrow and OBJ’s social media interaction gets blown out of proportion, a last place finisher in a fantasy football league gets dinner with Winnie the Pooh and an anthem performer loses the men's College World Series gig after flashing the 'Horns Down' gesture at WCWS.

From Twitter to Tik Tok, Robin Lundberg has scoured social media so you don’t have to on today's SI Feed.