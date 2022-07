Air Force PLANS Drag Queen Story Hour; Chinese sub FIRES missile at plane in S China Sea

Also in the news today, May 30, 2022, Public schools FINALLY BEEF UP security after decades of mass shootings; World Economic Forum WANTS YOU to eat seaweed, algae, cacti to 'save the world from global warming'; Kamala Harris JOINS CALLS for 'assault riffle' ban; Axios reports beak outlook for US House Democrats; Virginia teachers PROTEST unconstitutional discipline policy for misgendering, deadnaming; and more RSS indie news and political commentary.