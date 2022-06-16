Live From America 6.16.22 @11am WINNING THIS DOMESTIC WAR IN 2022!

What is an AR-15?

Update on LFA TV & Locals - Radical Leftists want to stop all drilling and drive us deeper into depression - Biden to send another $1.2 Billion to Ukraine - More terror threats and attacks on Conservatives by radical leftist groups - Abbot Baby Formula plant closed again!

- Thousands of cattle just drop dead??

- King Hypocrite Obama to buy massive propane tanks - Bibi coming back as Prime Minister of Israel?

- Ben & Jerry's forces employees to watch Israeli/Palestinian war videos - New CNN boss cracks down - Kari Lake debates herself - Marty the Money Face Fauci...