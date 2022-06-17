The CUPRA e-Racer, raring to go for another win

Starting the FIA ETCR season with three of the CUPRA EKS team drivers on the podium in Pau Ville (France) was a very good omen.

But continuing that lead in this weekend's second race at the Hungaroring (Hungary) with Adrien Tambay as "King of the Weekend" and Mattias Ekström as second proves this good run is no coincidence.

We already knew last season that they had an unbeatable car.

And this season, the e-Racer has only gotten better.

CUPRA Racing technical director Xavi Serra, together with CUPRA Vice-President for R&D Dr. Werner Tietz unveiled some of the car’s new details a few days before the next race at the Jarama circuit (Spain) where they hope to “go out and win again.”