June 6, 1944 – The Light of Dawn | History - Politics - War Documentary

The Light of Dawn tells the story of Operation Overlord.

It traces one of the largest military operations man has ever conceived since the summer of 1941 - when Churchill and Roosevelt first broached the issue - to June 6, 1944.

He deciphers the strategy of 'Hitler to make it fail.

The film recounts this crucial turning point in World War II where questions of geopolitics (the difficult alliance between London, Moscow and Washington), the various military strategies and technological prowess as well as the fate of the young soldiers who attacked the wall of the Atlantic will pay a heavy price.