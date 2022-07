What YOU are about to SEE is ABSOLUTELY HORRIFYING!!!

SPECIAL LIVE UPDATE!!!

June 17th, 2022...The Pandora's box has been opened and what you're about to see is an example of the destruction that follows.

Today's show is not for the faint of heart.

As difficult as it may be, this conversation needs to happen.

We have a lot to talk about so Buckle up!

This one's going to be a wild ride!!!