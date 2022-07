Labour ‘surprised’ at airlines ‘lack of strategic thinking’

Labour’s shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry labels the cancellation of flights as “unprofessional”, saying she’s “really sorry” that so many have had holidays cancelled as a result.

She goes on to call on Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to “show a bit of leadership” and hold airlines accountable Report by Nelsonr.

