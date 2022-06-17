Live From America 6.17.22 @11am PUBLIC SCHOOLS ARE ABOUT TO GET MUCH WORSE!

Ben Bergquam's show LAW & BORDER will be explosive tomorrow - Gates go up around Supreme Court - Dr. Simone Gold sentenced to prison - Adam Schiff begs the DOJ to charge Trump - Bannon tells our plans out loud...we are coming - Republican election worker arrested in Detroit yesterday - Julian Assange will now be extradited back to the U.S - Gas companies hit back on Biden blaming them for gas prices - Captain Corn Pop is about to make the public school system breeding ground of pedophilia and child sex - CDC guidelines how to have sex with Monkeypox - Governor Gavin Newsom joins TRUTH social..light him up!