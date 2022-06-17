More Democrats Turn on Biden: Liz Wheeler, Jedediah Bila, John Cardillo | ROUNDTABLE | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Liz Wheeler, Jedediah Bila, and John Cardillo about the media and prominent Democrats turning on Joe Biden due to inflation.

Dave shares a clip of press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre getting flustered by Peter Doocy proving that Biden has been telling lies about US inflation compared to the inflation rates that other countries are experiencing.

Rising consumer prices continue to drive down Biden’s approval ratings as he hits new all-time lows.

Ron DeSantis has no problem pointing out the blame shifting that Biden is engaged in for inflation and rising gas prices.

Meanwhile, Biden tried to attack DeSantis for the parental rights in education bill.

Instead his comment on Disney and DeSantis just made him look pathetic and sad.

Even CNN is turning on Biden.

MJ Lee told CNN host John King that the Biden administration has been totally wrong on their inflation predictions.

She pointed out that Janet Yellen had even admitted that they had gotten it wrong.

Yet Biden continues to blame the Putin price hike and anything else, but his own policies.

Biden supporter Van Jones told CNN’s Erin Burnett that even he is nervous about Joe Biden’s ability to continue to be the president.

He implies that there may be concerns about his abilities which would affect his plan to run for reelection in 2024.