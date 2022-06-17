Parts of Europe sizzle in heat wave

A blanket of hot air stretching from the Mediterranean to the North Sea was bringing much of Western Europe its first heat wave of the summer, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius on Friday from London to Paris, Madrid and Rome.
