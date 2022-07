Walker S02E20 Something's Missing

Walker 2x20 "Something's Missing" Season 2 Episode 20 Promo (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE – Gale (guest star Paula Marshall) coming clean to Geri (Odette Annable) about the past forces Cordell (Jared Padalecki) to relive a part of his he’d buried long ago, and Trey (Jeff Pierre) considers Captain James’ (Coby Bell) latest offer.

Steve Robin directed the episode written by Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke (220).

Original airdate 6/23/2022.