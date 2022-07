Salt and Pepper ,,,, 1968 British comedy film trailer

Salt and Pepper is a 1968 British comedy film directed by Richard Donner and starring Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, Michael Bates, Ilona Rodgers and John Le Mesurier.

It was shot at Shepperton Studios and on location in London and at Elvetham Hall in Hampshire.

The film's sets were designed by the art director Don Mingaye.

It was followed by a 1970 sequel One More Time directed by Jerry Lewis.