How does raising interest rates control inflation?

When central banks raise interest rates, the impact is felt far and wide.

Mortgages become more expensive, house prices might fall and unemployment can rise.

So why do central banks do it?

This film tells you why.

00:00 - Why should you care about rising interest rates?

00:45 - What are interest rates?

01:36 - What do central banks do?

02:14 - Why do central banks raise interest rates?

03:12 - How do raised interest rates affect consumers?

04:30 - How do raised interest rates affect businesses?

05:20 - What are the risks of raising interest rates?

06:05 - How do interest rates affect inflation?

