An Olympic champion's mindset for overcoming fear | Allyson Felix

Getting pregnant as a track and field athlete is often called the "kiss of death" -- a sign your athletic career will soon end.

Olympic champion, entrepreneur and proud mother Allyson Felix thinks it shouldn't be that way.

She tells the story of starting a family while fighting to change her former sponsor's maternity policy -- and paving the way for others to get greater protection and more support.

Her message is a testament to the power of believing in and advocating for yourself.

"You don't have to be an Olympian to create change for yourself and others," she says.

"Each of us can bet on ourselves."