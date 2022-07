BEAUTY Movie

BEAUTY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she's offered a lucrative recording contract, setting off a fierce battle between her family, the label, and her closest friend to determine who will guide her as she makes the journey to become a star.

Directed by Andrew Dosunmu starring Gracie Marie Bradley, Niecy Nash, Giancarlo Esposito, Sharon Stone release date June 29, 2022 (on Netflix)