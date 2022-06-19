Persuasion Movie - Dakota Johnson

Persuasion Movie - Plot Synopsis: Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities.

When Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) -- the dashing one she once sent away -- crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.

Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.

Directed by Carrie Cracknell starring Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Richard E.

Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Henry Golding, Suki Waterhouse release date July 15, 2022 (on Netflix)