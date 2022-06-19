Forecast Jun 20 - Jul 10, 2022: Inklings And Alchemy

When attempting to interpret any particular alignment, taking note of other significant aspects that are occurring simultaneously is essential.

For the aspects color one another.

The Summer solstice in the Northern hemisphere and Winter solstice in the Southern will take place on June 21st.

Solstices take place in six month intervals.

Astrology watchers recognize this time as the start of the Cancer Sun cycle.

In 2022, a weighty earth trine between Venus and Pluto, and an Aries Moon conjunction to expansive Jupiter and sextile to clear-thinking Mercury, in Gemini, will also take place on the 21st.