The Cat Telling to another cat Get out 😂

Cats are an enigma that have captured the hearts of people for thousands of years.

Their mysterious personalities and adorable looks have made them an incredibly popular pet, and according to a survey 18% of households in the UK alone are ruled by a cat.

With so many cats around us, surely that would mean that everyone knows everything possible about them, right?

Wrong!

There are so many interesting facts about cats that you probably haven’t heard of, from the world’s largest cat, to the surprising way they walk.