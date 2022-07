3,000-year-old artifacts discovered in lost underground temple

In 1,200 BC, the temples of Chavin de Huántar formed the beating heart of the Chavin civilization, but now they lie in ruins, some even buried deep underground, with successor societies literally building on top of what came before.

The artifacts recovered, including at least two large bowls with ornate carvings, point to the history and culture of this ancient civilization.

But more may lie in the earth below.