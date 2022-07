Ptosha Storey Interview 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys Red Carpet

The Oval actress Ptosha Storey interview on the red carpet at the 49th annual Daytime Emmys Creative Arts & Lifestyle Ceremony held at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California USA on Saturday June 18th, 2022 - Interview by Layal Syriani @layal.syriani Focus Hollywood is an entertainment media outlet covering celebrity red carpet events, one-on-one interviews and exclusives in Los Angeles.

Powered by MaximoTV ©focushollywood