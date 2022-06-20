Blowback Movie Clip

Blowback Movie Clip - Synopsis: When a master thief is sabotaged during a bank heist and left for dead, he seeks revenge on his former crew one target at a time.

Now, with the cops and the mob closing in, he's in the race of his life to reclaim an untold fortune in cryptocurrency from those who double-crossed him.

UFC heavyweight champion Randy Couture stars in this nail-bitingly tense and action-packed thriller.

Director Tibor Takács Writers Kevin Yarris, Robert Edward Thomas, Matthew Eason, Robert Giardina Actors Randy Couture, Louis Mandylor, Chris Maher, Benjamin Abiola, Michele Plaia, Texas Battle, Cam Gigandet Genre Action and Adventure Run Time 1 hour 34 minutes