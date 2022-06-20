Govt: Railway reforms needed to get taxpayer value for money

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke believes railway reforms are needed after each household contributed "an average £600" of support during the pandemic but train services remain "more expensive" and "less efficient" than they should be.

He argues it is "vital" there is not a "pay round" which "entrenches and worsens the inflation problem" but that it is not the government's "job" to take on the role of "employers" in the dispute with the RMT.

Report by Edwardst.

