Britain braces for biggest rail strike in three decades

Millions of Brits will face travel “misery” this week as the country is crippled by the biggest rail strikes in three decades.

Half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday - but transport chiefs fear services will be hit throughout the week.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn