Labour: Irresponsible to add fuel to rail dispute

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden says the "proper role of politics" is to call for a negotiated solution as rail strikes get underway across Britain.

He adds "responsible politics is not to throw fuel on the flames" of the dispute between the government and RMT union.

Report by Lewisl.

