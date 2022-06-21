Dave Chappelle Gets a Major Win as Tide Turns Against Trans Activism | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Dave Chappelle defeating the woke, the U.S. Navy’s insane gender pronouns training video, FINA banning transgender athletes from women’s swimming, Kamala Harris’ bizarre interview with Joy Reid, Ibram X.

Kendi’s latest grift, Larry Summers’ recession prediction, and much more.

First, Dave discusses Dave Chappelle’s success against his critics and getting a theater named after him at his old school.

Meanwhile California is attempting to pass SB 107 which provides sanctuary to trans teens seeking gender affirming care.

Parents like Erin Friday gave impassioned speeches on the dangers of gender affirmation surgery on transgender youth.

The world swimming organization FINA announced that transgender women like Lia Thomas who transitioned after 12 will no longer be allowed to compete in women’s events.

Is this a sign that the tide is turning against trans-activists?

Meanwhile MSNBC’s Katy Tur talked to guest Kavitha Davidson about how bigoted FINA’s move is.

MSNBC used the Juneteenth holiday to push more woke programming like The Culture Is: Black Women hosted by Joy Reid and Tiffany Cross.

They also featured a bizarre Joy Reid interview with Kamala Harris discussing the importance of Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Joe Scarborough had Ibram X.

Kendi on Morning Joe to discuss his latest book “How to Raise an Antiracist”.

Kendi implied that children as young as 3 are already learning racist thoughts and beliefs.

Finally, things are looking pretty bad for a Biden 2024 presidential run as Larry Summers, who warned about inflation, predicts a recession in the near future.