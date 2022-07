Sadiq Khan: It feels like govt are orchestrating strikes

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan blames the government for the widespread industrial action being taken by the rail industry this week.

He says it almost feels as though the government are "orchestrating" the strikes to create an "us vs them" dynamic between commuters and workers.

Report by Lewisl.

