JCCF 2022 George Jonas Freedom Award

On June 16, freedom-loving Canadians gathered to honour Tamara Lich, winner of the 2022 George Jonas Freedom Award.

Presented by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), the gala event included attendees like Lord Conrad Black, Maxime Bernier, Julie Ponesse, Rupa Subramanya, Ezra Levant, Andrew Lawton and Tom Marazzo.

Rex Murphy capped the special night with his iconic wit and insight in his keynote speech.