Labour accuses government of wanting rail strikes

Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell accuses the government of wanting rail strikes as part of creating "wedge issues" against the Labour Party.

She also defends her leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been criticised of being in hiding over the dispute, insisting "he's been very clear" that he doesn't want the strikes to go ahead.

Report by Blairm.

