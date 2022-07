Leaders clash over rail strikes at Prime Minister's Questions

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer accuses the government of not attending any meetings to help stop the rail strike by RMT members.

In response the prime minister insists the government is doing "everything" it can, to stop the industrial action and accuses Labour of taking "10 million pounds from the unions".

Report by Blairm.

