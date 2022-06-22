Texas Official Calls Uvalde Police Response an 'Abject Failure'

NBC News reports a top Texas official described the police response during the recent Uvalde school shooting as an "abject failure.".

Per NBC News, police searched for a key to the room that the shooter was in even though the door was reportedly already unlocked.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw acknowledged failure at a recent Senate committee hearing.

We do know this, there's compelling evidence that the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary was an abject failure... , Steve McCraw, Texas Department of Public Safety Director, at Senate committee hearing, via NBC News.

... and antithetical to everything we've learned over the last two decades since the Columbine massacre.

, Steve McCraw, Texas Department of Public Safety Director, at Senate committee hearing, via NBC News.

The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from (entering rooms) 111 and 112... , Steve McCraw, Texas Department of Public Safety Director, at Senate committee hearing, via NBC News.

... was the on-scene commander who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children.

, Steve McCraw, Texas Department of Public Safety Director, at Senate committee hearing, via NBC News.

Following the massacre, many have questioned the decisions made by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief Pete Arredondo.

I’ve alternated from sad to disappointed to flat-out angry when I read this timeline... , Paul Bettencourt, Texas State Senator, via NBC News.

... because it’s an absolute, total breakdown of any command and control.

, Paul Bettencourt, Texas State Senator, via NBC News