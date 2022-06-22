CDC Stuns with New Vaccine Recommendation. Will You Do It? | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Rochelle Walensky of the CDC pushing the COVID vaccine for children, Biden wanting more COVID funding for the next pandemic, Elon Musk’s recession prediction, Karine Jean-Pierre making another horrible prediction, Latino voters abandoning Democrats, and more.

First, Dave discusses the kids vaccine rollout for children as young as 6 months.

This is yet another CDC recommendation that is being pushed despite Rand Paul getting Dr. Fauci to admit there is little science to justify the COVID-19 kids vaccine.

Next, Joe Biden appears to say the quiet part out loud when he begs for more money for COVID spending to be ready for the “second pandemic”.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is warning of a recession.

A 2022 recession is now being mentioned by many prominent figures and seems inevitable.

But, the Biden administration seems behind the curve again.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre brushed off any concerns of a US recession.

These are the same people who kept saying that inflation wouldn’t be a problem either.

Finally, newly elected Republican representative Mayra Flores has harsh words for Joe Biden.

She clearly explains why inflation has become the number one concern of Hispanic voters and why the Latino vote is abandoning Democrats for the Republican party.

Can Democrats win elections if they lose the support of the Latino community?