Investigation chief defends report into Rotherham abuse

There was anger today, after it emerged that not a single police officer investigated over the Rotherham grooming scandal lost their job.

At least 1,400 girls were abused, trafficked and groomed there between 1997 and 2013.

IOPC director of major investigations Steve Noonan defended the report saying he understood the disappointment of victims but the recommendations should lead to "long-lasting change".

Report by Blairm.

