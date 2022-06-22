Animatronic Spider-Man Crashes Into Building During Show at Disney California Adventure

An animatronic Spider-Man malfunctioned and crashed into a building during a performance at Disney California Adventure on June 9.

Video taken by Darren Lee in Anaheim, California, shows the stunt robot swinging from a rope, flipping through the air, and sailing into the facade of the building.

In the video’s caption, Lee said that the show stopped for a couple hours before starting back up later.

Disney officials commented on the incident, telling Deadline, "As with any flight, there can be some bumps along the way, but Spider-Man was back in action in time for his afternoon adventures in Avengers Campus!” Credit: Darren Lee via Storyful