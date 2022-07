Uvalde police chief put on leave as Biden's gun grab gains steam | HPH #130

Siraj and Jay discuss the most recent developments coming out of Uvalde, TX where the police chief was put on administrative leave as video footage reveals how slow police were to act during a tragic massacre at Robb Elementary.

Additionally, the two discuss President Biden's bike fall and the current energy crisis.

It's everything that makes you want to drink on Habibi Power Hour.