Getting Axed, The Woke Gets Severed With Pay (Ep.426)

The guys open the show discussing new revelations of the Uvalde Texas shooting and how things just don't add up.

They then discuss a sad story of the Mexican cartel monkey wearing a bulletproof vest being killed in a shootout and Ben Stiller kissing Zelensky's ass during a visit to Ukraine.

Closing out the first half, the guys focus on a crypto firm, Kraken, that is offering woke/triggered employees a severance package.