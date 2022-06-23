Alex Jones Returns! - FULL SHOW 6/22/22

Alex Jones finally makes his widely anticipated return to host his syndicated radio and television show.

He opens the phone lines for listeners and breaks down the documented evidence behind the authorized release of microplastic nanoparticles into the food and water supply.

Later, Leo Zagami joins Alex Jones live via Skype to expose the possible resignation of Pope Francis, the war in Ukraine, and how the appointment of a new pope will converge with the crisis in eastern Europe into an end times scenario.

Kate Dalley hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and talks about the reality of unidentified flying objects, suggesting what their true purpose may in fact be.