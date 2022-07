SpaceX's supersized Starship rocket -- and the future of galactic exploration | Jennifer Heldmann

SpaceX's Starship launch vehicle has the potential to explore the solar system in a bold, new -- and super-sized -- way.

Planetary scientist Jennifer Heldmann talks about how reusable, large-scale spacecraft like Starship could help humanity achieve its next galactic leaps and usher in a new era of space exploration, from investigating the solar system's many ocean worlds to launching bigger telescopes that can see deeper into the universe.