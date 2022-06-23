Live From America 6.23.22 @11am TOMORROW WILL CHANGE AMERICA FOREVER!

Ben Bergquam carries dying body on the border - Tomorrow will determine our future as a country - Premium content on Locals - Uvalde Police Chief suspended - Biden scolds republicans as his poll numbers drop again - A perfect analogy of what is happening - Trump was right, everyday proves it - Biden's secret list of gun owners - Judge rules University of Delaware to produce more info on Biden - North Dakota takes steps to stop Bill Gates buying farmland - A new bill in the works to allow parents to sue gender reassignment doctors - Mike Lindell back on Twitter?

- WI Republicans deserve praise today!